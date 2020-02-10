VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department says it is stepping up patrols in the city's downtown core.

The move comes less than three weeks since local business owners turned to a private security firm to combat shoplifting and vandalism in the Lower Johnson Street and Yates Street areas.

Victoria police have dubbed the effort "Project Downtown Connect," saying the initiative will run for four months.

"The goal of this project is to respond to the concerns of the business community with respect to theft and to support local businesses downtown," VicPD said in a statement announcing the program Monday.

The department says patrol officers will maintain a "consistent, high-visibility presence" downtown.

On Jan. 23, several downtown businesses hired Themis Security guards to fight theft, vandalism and "nuisance" crimes in and around their businesses.

One Johnson Street shop owner told CTV News at the time that thieves had become increasingly brazen, raising safety concerns for herself and her employees.

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said the new engagement project is a priority of the department.

VicPD says the program will be staffed ad hoc by officers from across the department due to "resource constraints."