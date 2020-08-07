VICTORIA -- Victoria police are looking for witnesses after a 64-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted at random in the Burnside Gorge area.

Investigators say the woman was taking a photo of a dog before 2 p.m. Thursday when she was assaulted from behind by a man near Cecelia Ravine.

The victim was working in the garden at a nearby community centre when she spotted the black Labrador and was concerned it was lost. While she took a photo of the animal, a man allegedly pushed her to the ground, took her phone and threw it into the ravine.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and called police from inside the community centre.

Police say the man left the area accompanied by a woman and the dog.

Officers are looking for a white man in his early 20s, standing approximately 5' 6" with a slim build. The alleged attacker was wearing a football jersey with the number 44 on the back, and a baseball hat and shorts.

The woman accompanying the man was reportedly riding an orange bicycle, has pink hair and was wearing a crop top.

The victim told police the man and woman packed up a nearby tent before fleeing the area.

The victim's phone was found damaged beyond repair, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the description of the attacker or the woman with him is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.