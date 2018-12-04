Victoria police investigate sudden death at Cecelia Ravine Park
Cecelia Ravine Park, near Burnside Road and the Galloping Goose bike trail, was behind police tape Tuesday morning for a sudden death. Dec. 4, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 9:58AM PST
A Victoria park has been cordoned off as police investigate a sudden death.
Cecelia Ravine Park, near Burnside Road and the Galloping Goose bike trail, was behind police tape Tuesday morning.
Four police cruisers, an ambulance and a BC Coroner's Service vehicle were on the scene as of 9:45 a.m.
Victoria police confirmed they were investigating the death, and said there was nothing indicating it was suspicious at this time.