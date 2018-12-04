

CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria park has been cordoned off as police investigate a sudden death.

Cecelia Ravine Park, near Burnside Road and the Galloping Goose bike trail, was behind police tape Tuesday morning.

Four police cruisers, an ambulance and a BC Coroner's Service vehicle were on the scene as of 9:45 a.m.

Victoria police confirmed they were investigating the death, and said there was nothing indicating it was suspicious at this time.