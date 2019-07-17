

CTV Vancouver Island





Police say they've tracked down a cyclist seen being struck by a vehicle in downtown Victoria last month.

Investigators were searching for the cyclist after receiving dashcam footage of the June 26 incident.

In the video, the cyclist is riding down Blanshard Street between Johnson and Yates streets when they're clipped by a Ford Focus, causing them to fall to the ground.

"The cyclist has been in contact with investigators. Our investigation into this file remains ongoing," Victoria police said in a statement.

The cyclist did not seek immediate medical treatment after the fall, police said.

Police have already spoken with the driver of the vehicle seen hitting the cyclist.

In the news release, police thanked the public and media who helped them track down the cyclist.

No charges have been announced in the incident.