VICTORIA -- One man has been charged in the disturbing death of a dog in Victoria Monday night.

Norman Brandon Bartlett, 39, is facing one count of killing or injuring an animal.

Bartlett was arrested Monday night after police received reports of an incident involving an animal in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue at approximately 4 p.m.

Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver Island that Bartlett stepped on and killed a dog in front of a residential complex at the corner of Higgins Street. Once police arrived, he barricaded himself inside of the building and was uncooperative with negotiators that were called in.

He eventually exited the building but remained uncooperative with police, who then fired non-lethal rounds at him to apprehend him safely.

Once the situation was resolved, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak described the event as a "horrific scene and incident" in a tweet.

Bartlett is expected to appear in court on Jan. 29.