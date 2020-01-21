VICTORIA -- One man was taken into custody following a disturbing incident involving a dog and a police standoff in Victoria Monday night.

Officers responded to what Victoria Police Chief Del Manak called a "horrific scene" in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue around 4 p.m.

Witnesses tell CTV News Vancouver Island that a man stepped on and killed a dog in full view of passersby at a residential complex at the corner of Higgins Street.

Police confirm the dog died of its injuries.

A horrific scene and incident that started with injuries to a dog who succumbed to injuries. So sad. Shout out to @vicpdcanada officers and the GV Emergency Response Team who responded as male barricaded himself. Proud of our response and composure of officers. #proudchief https://t.co/chTmFhNjqh — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) January 21, 2020

The man then ran into the building and refused to leave a suite, according to police.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, canine units, and crisis negotiators were called to the scene to coax the man from the unit. Residents of neighbouring suites were evacuated out of caution.

Police say the man emerged shortly before 7 p.m. but remained uncooperative with police demands.

Officers fired non-lethal rounds at the man, striking him. He was taken into police custody and then taken to hospital.

Victoria police continue to investigate.