A Victoria transit driver has been released from hospital after he was assaulted on a bus Thursday.

Police say the driver was assaulted while trying to stop an altercation between two passengers near the corner of Douglas Street and Hillside Avenue.

Police responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. and arrested a male suspect. The driver was taken immediately to hospital.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown but he was released from hospital Thursday night and is resting at home Friday, according BC Transit.

The bus did not have CCTV cameras on board.