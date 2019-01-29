

RCMP on the Saanich Peninsula are looking for a transit passenger they say assaulted a bus driver then fled in the area of Lochside Drive and Backerview Place Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 7 a.m. Police say the driver suffered injuries to his face and was taken to the hospital by BC Ambulance.

The passenger, who Mounties say rides the bus on that same route daily, took off carrying a duffle bag. Police say he has dark hair, a mustache or goatee, and a thin build.

When the man allegedly attacked the driver he was wearing a checkered coat and a white undershirt.

If you saw the assault, or can help identify the suspect, contact Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.