VICTORIA -- Two new cannabis shops are coming to downtown Victoria this spring, courtesy of a partnership between the Songhees Nation and a mainland B.C. cannabis retailer.

Victoria council voted Thursday to approve a new Seed & Stone cannabis shop at 901 Gordon St. and one inside the Bay Centre.

The Seed & Stone brand currently operates a cannabis shop in Chilliwack. The new stores planned for Victoria will be a partnership between the brand and the Songhees Nation’s economic development corporation.

The Gordon Street location will also serve as a “cultural showcase of Indigenous art and cultural pieces, many of them available for purchase,” the nation said in a statement Friday.

The store’s design will be led by renowned Tsehaht artist Connie Watts.

“We thank council and the community for their confidence and support of our nation’s desire to participate once again in the economies of our Lekwungen homelands as equals,” said Songhees Nation Chief Ron Sam.

“Speaking now as a father, uncle and mentor to our young people, the regulation of cannabis brings greater opportunities for education and informed decision making,” Sam added. “These are key components to harm reduction which is very important to me and to Songhees members.”

Work on the storefronts is expected to begin immediately in preparation for spring openings.