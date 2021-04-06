VICTORIA -- The City of Victoria and the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) are making $60,000 in grants available to businesses that have been affected by vandalism.

The DVBA says stores can apply for individual grants of up to $1,000 if they experience vandalism any time between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The grants are being offered after Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps proposed a motion to support businesses that experience vandalism, after a spree of mischief damage occurred in early 2021.

The DVBA is in charge of distributing the grants. Eligible businesses must provide proof of vandalism to the business association by submitting receipts for repair work, a police file number and proof of an insurance deductible to access a grant.

"In conjunction with the City of Victoria, we are pleased to be offering this direct support to businesses adversely affected by crime during this already challenging pandemic," said Jeff Bray, executive director of the DVBA in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone looking for more information on accessing the grants should contact the DVBA at info@downtownvictoria.ca, according to the business association.

"This new grant program is another way we can show our support and help ensure downtown remains open and inviting for everyone," said Helps in a statement Tuesday.