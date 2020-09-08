VICTORIA -- A Victoria police officer who was filmed driving through a red light and striking another vehicle in downtown Victoria has been served with a violation ticket for failing to stop at a red light, according to VicPD.

The incident took place at approximately 8 a.m. on July 8 at the intersection of Douglas Street and Johnson Street and was captured on dashcam video.

The video shows the officer driving northbound on Douglas Street through a red light at the intersection and crashing into an SUV that was heading eastbound on Johnson Street. Other vehicles that were also heading eastbound on Johnson Street are seen braking to avoid hitting the police cruiser.

The driver of the SUV told CTV News that shortly after the crash occurred, the officer immediately went to check on her and admitted to driving through the intersection.

“He was very kind, and he hopped out immediately and said, 'I am so sorry this is all my fault, I ran the red light,'” said Sandi Piercy on July 13.

“He explained he missed the light because he was inputting data from a previous case he had just finished up and just missed the light,” she said.

After the crash, Victoria police said they were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner also said that it was reviewing the collision.

VicPD said Tuesday that its investigation had concluded and found that the officer failed to stop at the red light. He is now facing a violation ticket under the Motor Vehicle Act and is paying a victim surcharge of $167. He is also facing two demerit points on his licence.

Police say no injuries occurred during the crash and that all tickets have been paid in full.