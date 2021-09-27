Vancouver Island adds 230 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Victoria -

Health officials identified 230 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend.

The new cases were among 2,239 cases discovered in British Columbia since Friday, including 876 cases on Saturday, 657 on Sunday and 706 on Monday, according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.

There are now 6,098 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 657 active cases in the island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 554 active cases Monday, including 318 in the South Island, 198 in the Central Island and 38 in the North Island.

Eighteen more people in B.C. died of the disease over the weekend, including three deaths in the Island Health region.

Six others died in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, five died in the Interior Health region, three died in the Fraser Health region and one died in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 1,940 people in B.C. have died of COVID-19. Sixty-three deaths have been recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

Thirty-two people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including 18 people in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks at health-care facilities across British Columbia, including one outbreak at a Victoria long-term care home.

Meanwhile, there are 10 COVID-19 clusters in Vancouver Island schools as of Monday, according to Island Health.

Approximately 87.7 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.5 per cent have received two doses.

The province has administered 7,802,535 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.