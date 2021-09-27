More Vancouver Island schools report COVID-19 clusters

Victoria -

Three more COVID-19 clusters have been discovered at Vancouver Island schools, according to the regional health authority.

Island Health has recorded new clusters at EJ Dunn elementary in Port Alberni, Pleasant Valley elementary in Nanaimo and Tansor elementary in Duncan.

Tansor elementary was already on Island Health’s list of schools with COVID-19 clusters after a previous cluster was discovered earlier this month.

There are now 10 case clusters at Vancouver Island schools, according to the health authority. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the last known exposure date.

Island Health defines a "cluster" as "two or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period, with evidence of transmission occurring within the school and no other likely source of exposure."

That differs from the definition of an "outbreak," which is "multiple confirmed cases within a 14-day period, with evidence of ongoing transmission occurring within the school."

Since the start of the school year, no full-blown school outbreaks have been declared in the health region.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that B.C. would revamp its school exposure notification system, after facing criticism from parents and teachers for withholding information at the start of the year.

Last school year, parents received notifications whenever someone in a school community tested positive for COVID-19. That practice was discontinued ahead of the current school year, with Henry saying it had caused "anxiety" for parents.

The changes come as the number of COVID-19 infections among B.C. residents under age 10 surges.