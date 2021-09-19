COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Victoria care home

Vancouver -

Health officials on Vancouver Island have declared a new outbreak of COVID-19 at a Victoria care home.

Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care, Island Health said in a news release.

Island Health did not specify whether those who tested positive were residents or staff members.

All 31 residents of the home are now being tested for COVID-19, as are staff members, the health authority said.

The origin of the outbreak is under investigation, and enhanced infection control measures have been put in place, according to Island Health.

Those measures include isolation of the infected residents, suspension of social visits, new admissions and transfers to the facility, and enhanced cleaning, the health authority said.

The Chinatown Care Centre is owned and operated by the Victoria Chinatown Care Society.

The outbreak there is currently the only active outbreak of COVID-19 in a care home on Vancouver Island.

The last outbreak on the island was at Sunset Lodge long-term care home in Victoria. It ended on Friday, after infecting 21 residents and 15 staff members, killing six residents.