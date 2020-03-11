VICTORIA -- A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Duncan has reopened in both directions following a medical emergency Wednesday.

Police say that the highway was closed to traffic to allow for a helicopter to land at the scene.

According to road and bridge maintenance contractor responsible for the South Island, Emcon Services Inc., the highway was closed between Green Road and Drinkwater Road.

Emcon says that while traffic has reopened, delays are expected. Meanwhile, drivers are asked to move slowly through the area and to watch for road workers and investigators near the scene.