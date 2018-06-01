

CTV Vancouver Island





Traffic will be halted again next week as crews remove the final remnants of the old Johnson Street Bridge.

The massive Dynamic Beast crane barge will return to the Inner Harbour beginning Thursday June 7, the City of Victoria said in a news release.

Crews will be removing four pieces of steel from the old bridge over the course of four days.

The barge will park south of the bridge, blocking all marine traffic from passing underneath it from Thursday to Sunday.

The new bridge will temporarily close to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians during non-peak traffic times Thursday and Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those closures are expected to last about one hour in total.

The structure will fully close to traffic on Saturday and Sunday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for periods of several hours at a time.

Bridge users can keep up with the latest closures on the City of Victoria's Twitter account, which will give a one-hour warning for all closures.

Work on the bridge is dependent on the weather, and may be extended if more time is needed, the city said.

Public can get the best view of the bridge work on the downtown side near Reeson Park, or on the Vic West side at the waterfront walkway near Delta Ocean Point Hotel.