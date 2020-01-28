VICTORIA -- Tickets for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament hosted in Victoria's Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will start to go on sale this Friday.

Ticket package presales will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 31 for a heated tournament that will see the winning teams go on to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Two tournaments will simultaneously take place over the course of five days in Victoria in June. Tournament A will see Canada facing off against Greece and China, and tournament B will see Uruguay competing against Czech Republic and Turkey.

Each team will face the other two teams in their group once, with the top two teams from each group playing each other in semi-final games. The winners of the semi-finals games will then go on to the 2020 Olympics.

"Being able to host a FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament at home is a great opportunity for our team on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," said Glen Grunwald, president and CEO of Canada Basketball when the tournament was first announced in November.

"This is sure to be a week-long celebration that fans of basketball in Greater Victoria, and across our great country, won’t ever forget."

Currently, Canada's national basketball team is ranked 21st in the world. Meanwhile, Greece is placed 7th in the world while China places 27th.

The FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament will kick off on June 23 and while run until June 28. Specific tip-off times for each game will be announced closer to the tournament date.

Tickets can be purchased starting Friday online here.