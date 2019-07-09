Tickets for Canucks-Flames preseason game to go on sale next month
Vancouver Canucks left wing Brendan Leipsic (9) fights for control of the puck with Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith (41) during third period NHL action at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Wednesday, Oct, 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 9:56AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 9, 2019 2:36PM PDT
Tickets for a pre-season battle between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames will go on sale Aug. 7 – but some Victoria Royals fans will get an early crack at snagging seats for the game.
The Canucks are playing the archrival Flames on Sept. 16 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The venue announced tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wed., Aug. 7 at 10 a.m., with prices as follows:
- $63.50 (plux taxes and service charges) for club seats
- $53.50 for sides
- $44 for corners and end seats
Victoria Royals season ticket holders will get the chance to pre-buy tickets nearly two weeks before the general public.
Full and half-season ticket holders and fan-pack holders will qualify for the early opportunity from July 22-25, 13 days before anyone else.
The pre-season game will follow the Canucks three-day training camp, which is being held at Save-On-Foods memorial centre between Sept. 13-15.
Members of public can attend practice sessions for a $5 fee, with proceeds going to charity.
It's only the Canucks' second time visiting Save-On-Foods arena after playing an intra-squad game in B.C.'s capital in 2007.