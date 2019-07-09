

CTV Vancouver Island





Tickets for a pre-season battle between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames will go on sale Aug. 7 – but some Victoria Royals fans will get an early crack at snagging seats for the game.

The Canucks are playing the archrival Flames on Sept. 16 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. The venue announced tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wed., Aug. 7 at 10 a.m., with prices as follows:

$63.50 (plux taxes and service charges) for club seats

$53.50 for sides

$44 for corners and end seats

Victoria Royals season ticket holders will get the chance to pre-buy tickets nearly two weeks before the general public.

Full and half-season ticket holders and fan-pack holders will qualify for the early opportunity from July 22-25, 13 days before anyone else.

The pre-season game will follow the Canucks three-day training camp, which is being held at Save-On-Foods memorial centre between Sept. 13-15.

Members of public can attend practice sessions for a $5 fee, with proceeds going to charity.

It's only the Canucks' second time visiting Save-On-Foods arena after playing an intra-squad game in B.C.'s capital in 2007.