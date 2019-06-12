Three taken to hospital in Tillicum crash between motorcycle, minivan
The Saanich intersection of Tillicum Road at Arena Road was shut down for hours as police investigated a crash between a motorcycle and minivan. June 11, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 8:22AM PDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 12, 2019 2:34PM PDT
Three people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and minivan Tuesday night.
The collision happened around 7 p.m. on Tillicum Avenue at Maddock Avenue and Arena Road, near Tillicum Mall.
Saanich police say the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.
"He was conscious and breathing at the time that he made it into the ambulance," said Sgt. Martin D'anjou.
A driver and passenger in the minivan were also taken to hospital out of precaution.
The intersection was closed for several hours as police and a collision analyst investigated. A cause is not yet known.