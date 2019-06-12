

CTV Vancouver Island





Three people were taken to hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and minivan Tuesday night.

The collision happened around 7 p.m. on Tillicum Avenue at Maddock Avenue and Arena Road, near Tillicum Mall.

Saanich police say the motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

"He was conscious and breathing at the time that he made it into the ambulance," said Sgt. Martin D'anjou.

A driver and passenger in the minivan were also taken to hospital out of precaution.

The intersection was closed for several hours as police and a collision analyst investigated. A cause is not yet known.