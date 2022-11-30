Thousands without power on Vancouver Island after snow and windstorms

BC Hydro is working on repairs Wednesday after thousands of residents on Vancouver Island lost power during a winter storm.

Early Wednesday morning, more than 19,000 customers were without power on Vancouver Island and nearby Gulf Islands.

That number shrank to about 13,000 by 9:30 a.m., with BC Hydro promising that crews would work as quickly as possible to restore electricity to everyone affected.

"Yesterday's heavy snow and wind caused widespread outages across Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands," said BC Hydro in an update shortly before 9 a.m.

"Crews made good progress overnight and will continue to work through the day to make repairs and restore remaining customers," said the company.

BC Hydro says that poor road conditions and ferry cancellations are partly to blame for the ongoing power outages.

One of the largest outages Wednesday morning could be seen on Hornby Island, just south of Courtenay, where 1,618 BC Hydro customers were without power.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 BC Hydro customers were without electricity in the Langford area Wednesday morning,

BC Hydro says that snow adds weight to tress and branches, which sometimes results in them breaking and falling onto electrical equipment.

Crews on Vancouver Island are working on replacing power lines, power poles and other electrical equipment, according to BC Hydro.

This week's snowstorm caused a series of travel delays for drivers and ferry commuters on Tuesday, and caused five school districts to cancel classes and declare a snow day on Wednesday.