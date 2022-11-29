BC Ferries cancels sailings along major routes due to weather

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings along major routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Tuesday due to "adverse weather."

The cancelled sailings come as much of coastal B.C. endures a winter storm.

Environment Canada has posted snowfall warnings for many regions of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

In the Greater Victoria and Southern Gulf Islands regions, wind warnings are also in effect, according to the weather office.

Winds between 70 to 90 km/h are expected to develop in the two regions Tuesday evening.

Between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, all sailings have been cancelled from 3 p.m. onwards.

Between Duke Point and Tsawwasseen, all sailings have been cancelled from 3:15 p.m. onwards.

Similarly, all sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay have been cancelled from 3:20 p.m. until end of day Tuesday.

Between Little River and Westview, sailings have also been cancelled from 3:25 p.m. onwards.

BC Ferries says it will reach out to passengers who had booked spots on any of the cancelled sailings Tuesday to organize a refund.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," said the company in a statement around 11:30 a.m.

"We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations."

The latest updates on BC Ferries sailings can be found on the company's website.

The following BC Ferries sailings between Victoria and Vancouver have been cancelled Tuesday:

Spirit of British Columbia

3 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

5 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

7 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

9 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

Spirit of Vancouver Island