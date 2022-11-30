Vancouver Island school closures: Several districts declare snow day due to icy roads, power outages

Dozens of schools across Vancouver Island are closed Wednesday after a major snowstorm played havoc with traffic and cut power to thousands of homes in the region.

All schools in the Nanaimo Ladysmith school district, the Campbell River school district, the Comox Valley school district, the North Island school district and the Pacific Rim school district have declared Wednesday a snow day due to unsafe roads and icy sidewalks.

"Evening events or facility rentals for today are also cancelled," the Campbell River school district said in a release. "Groups that had reserved the use of one of our facilities should contact the school board office receptionist to reschedule or receive a refund."

All North Island College campuses are also closed, affecting all classes and campus services. The college considered reopening to students in the afternoon but in an update at 11 a.m. said all facilities would stay closed for the remainder of the day.

Vancouver Island University has closed its Nanaimo and tiwšɛmawtxʷ campuses, as well as its facilities in Parksville.

Campus residences and the VIU library commons remained open Wednesday, as well as the VIU Cowichan campus.

The university says even though the campus is closed, classes will continue remotely if they can be conducted online, the school said.

All schools in the Qualicum school district, which includes Parksville, B.C., will remain open Wednesday, however the district said buses are not running.

Hydro crews worked through the night to restore power in many areas, including hard-hit regions of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, where BC Hydro says more than 19,000 customers were still in the dark early Wednesday morning.