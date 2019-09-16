

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





The BC Coroners Service has been called to the corner of Cumberland and Union roads in Saanich after a motorcycle and car collided Monday afternoon.

The road, near Reynolds Secondary School, has been blocked since around noon and traffic analysts are currently flying a drone above the crash site to document it.

A white sheet can be seen covering a body near the road.

“This is a terrible crash that has taken away a man from his family,” said Saanich police Sgt. Julie Fast.

A motorcycle is badly damaged and lying in the middle of the intersection.

Police say the driver of the car was uninjured and is being investigated for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the road will remain closed until they determine exactly what caused the fatal crash.

Police expect the intersection to be closed throughout the afternoon.