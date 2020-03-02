VICTORIA -- First responders are investigating after a sedan flipped over on Highway 14 near the 17 Mile House Pub Monday morning.

Sooke Fire Chief Kenn Mount says his crew, along with RCMP and BC Ambulance Service staff, were called to the scene around 11 a.m. The rollover happened on the Sooke side of the highway near the 17 Mile House Pub.

When first responders arrived, they found a dark grey sedan flipped onto its roof. Mount says all of the occupants were outside of the vehicle and walking around and that no major injuries are expected.

“Thankfully, it didn’t cross the centre line,” Mount told CTV News Vancouver Island.

Sooke RCMP are currently investigating the crash, but Mount says the incident appears to be the result of an inexperienced driver who pushed wet winter conditions too far.

First responders and tow truck staff are rushing to clear the highway.

Single lane alternating traffic is in effect, and Mount expects the crash to be cleared in the early afternoon.