Central Saanich police have fined the driver of a taxi after he ran a red light on the Patricia Bay Highway and smashed into a SUV at high speed.

Just before one o’clock police were called the intersection of Island View Rd. and Highway 17.

Officers say a Honda SUV was turning off Island View onto the highway when a quickly moving cab ran a solid red light and hit the SUV on its side.

The driver of the Honda was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The taxi driver was unhurt.

Neither vehicle had any passengers.

Central Saanich Police issued a $167 fine to the driver of the taxi.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for roughly 45 minutes.