

CTV Vancouver Island





A scare at the Comox Valley Airport on Friday morning that caused some delays turned out to be a false alarm.

A suspicious package was found onboard an Air Canada aircraft around 6 a.m.

Mounties and military police with 19 Wing Comox were called in to investigate.

People at the airport were urged to stay away from windows and leave the waiting area during the investigation.

The incident caused about a three-and-a-half hour delay for up to 50 passengers who were supposed to fly to Vancouver on that flight.

While procedures were being executed, a woman called the airport to say she had lost her bag the night before, according to the airport’s CEO.

“An abundance of caution today to go through those procedures and thankful of course that it was a false alarm,” said Fred Bigelow.

The CEO says normally that type of item would be found when the aircraft is cleaned, but it wasn’t.

“The aircraft was searched by the RCMP, confirmed it was the ladies package, her bag with a laptop and all is well that ends well,” Bigelow added.

Everything was back to normal at the airport around 9:15 a.m.

BREAKING: Very large police presence at Comox airport right now. Concerns over package found on Air Canada aircraft that was left parked at terminal overnight pic.twitter.com/7bs4nKgUrB — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) February 9, 2018

Ordinance removal robotics unit is now on scene at Comox airport near aircraft at the centre of security concern pic.twitter.com/QpDPKhe9SF — Gord Kurbis (@CTVNewsGord) February 9, 2018