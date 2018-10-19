

The buzz for buying legal marijuana online may have diminished already, with the province reporting a sharp decrease in the number of sales on its BC Cannabis Stores website the day after legalization.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch released updated numbers Friday morning showing that there were 2,563 transactions on the website Thursday.

That's a little more than a quarter of the sales seen on day one of legalization Wednesday, which saw 9,175 transactions.

Sales at the only government-run cannabis store in Kamloops also dipped from 805 Wednesday to 521 on Thursday, according to the BCLDB.

Despite the drop, the branch said it is facing some "serious" shortages on some dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolled joints and capsules.

B.C. has so far refused to share dollar figures of its marijuana sales, calling it competitive information.

In neighbouring Alberta, 8,300 online orders were made as of Wednesday afternoon, amounting to around $730,000, the province said.