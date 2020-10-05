VICTORIA -- The search continues for a missing 45-year-old woman who was last seen in the Beecher Bay area of East Sooke Wednesday.

Sooke RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Raymona Peter. She was last seen walking westward from the Sc’ianew First Nation in the Beecher Bay area around 10 a.m. Sept. 30.

Peter is described as an Indigenous woman, 45, who stands approximately 5' 3" with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, a black tank top, black tights, and black runners with white designs. An image of Peter from Sept. 30 is shown below.

Anyone who sees Peter or who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241.