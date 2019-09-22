Police officers in Sooke say a thief stole bags of cans and bottles they were collecting to raise money for children diagnosed with cancer.

Volunteers arrived at the Sooke RCMP detachment on Thursday to sort through the cans, and realized at least eight large clear plastic bags were stolen.

Cpl. Chris Manseau said the cans and bottles go towards the Cops for Cancer ride on Vancouver Island, which has raised more than $42 million to support children and families since 1997.

“The Sooke RCMP only wanted to do their part to help such a great cause,” said Manseau.

Sgt. Clayton Wiebe said police officers were able to review video footage from the area where the bags were kept and are trying to determine who the suspect is.

“The money from these bottles and cans were going to a cause that we all here have strong feelings for,” said Manseau. “Yeah, I’d say we’re pretty upset by this theft.”

Police are asking anyone who has information about this theft to contact them at 250-642-5241.