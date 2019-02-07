

Sarah Reid, CTV Vancouver Island





The City of Victoria is preparing for snow that is expected to blanket the island beginning Friday afternoon and carrying through until Saturday.

The blast is a result of an arctic front that is sweeping the West Coast. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statements warning of snow. The weather is expected to hit Vancouver Island harder than the mainland, and will bring upwards of 5 to 10 centimetres of snow.

The agency also issued a wind warning Thursday, saying that outflow winds gusting up to 90 kilometres will develop late Friday and persist on Saturday.

It’s not often that snow stays very long, but the city’s public works department is preparing for the worst.

“We usually brine the roads in advance,” says Assistant Director Ed Robertson. “When the snow accumulates, it comes up easier when we plow. If the conditions worsen we may switch to salt.”

The city is advising drivers to be extra cautious on the roads, as blowing snow can affect visibility.

The Greater Victoria Bike to Work Society is suggesting an alternative mode of transportation, and encourages people join them in celebrating Winter Bike to Work Day on Friday.

“If Winnipeg can do it in minus 30 degree weather with multiple feet of snow, why can’t we do it in Greater Victoria?” said Executive director Amelia Potvin.

The group will be celebrating on Friday, regardless of rain, shine, or snow.