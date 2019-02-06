

Another blast of arctic air will likely lead to snowfall on much of Vancouver Island later this week, according to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

A modified arctic air mass has settled in over B.C.'s South Coast since the weekend, plunging temperatures into unusually cold territory.

But starting late Thursday, a "fresh infusion" or arctic air will descend on B.C., bringing with it a chance of snow that is expected to continue through Friday.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron said its too soon to say exactly how much snow migh fall, but in Victoria and other southeastern areas of Vancouver Island, it could be at least five centimetres.

"During the afternoon [Thursday] it could just be a mix of flurries and showers, wet snow, and maybe even rain...then it really picks up tomorrow night," he said.

Weather statements warning of possible snow have been issued for Greater Victoria, east and inland Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

"Most areas will receive at least a few centimetres of accumulations by late Friday. However, there is potential for much higher accumulations over some regions," the weather statement said.

The snow is expected to ease Friday night, but bitterly cold winds will start to sweep over Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands, according to Environment Canada.

The agency says as its forecast is refined throughout the week, snowfall or arctic outflow warnings may be issued.