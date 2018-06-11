

CTV Vancouver Island





A man wanted in connection to a shooting in Courtenay last month has been arrested.

A warrant was issued for Patrick Hanlon’s arrest after a vehicle window was shot out in the 400-block of Panorama Crescent in May.

No one was injured, but police said it appeared to be targeted.

RCMP say Hanlon was arrested in Comox on Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police are thanking the public for their help.