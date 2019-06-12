

CTV Vancouver Island





A shelter-in-place order has been lifted at a Nanaimo elementary school after a black bear was seen roaming the area Wednesday.

Students at Coal Tyee Elementary were kept inside while police and conservation officers combed the area looking for the bear.

The bear was spotted in a fruit tree Wednesday and has been seen around the Diver Lake area of the city several times over the past week.

"RCMP and Conservation Officer Service attended and located the bear moving away from the school and we tracked it through the woods until we couldn't any further," said conservation officer Daniel Eichstadter

Officials say they believe the bear was attracted to the area by unsecured garbage.

"There have been several sightings," he added. "Unfortunately the bears have been getting into garbage."