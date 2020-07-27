VICTORIA -- The Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who stole an RV from a local business.

The theft took place on Saturday, July 18, at approximately 8 p.m. at a business in North Nanaimo.

Surveillance footage from the business shows a man in a flatbed truck slowly back up onto the business’ lot and attach an RV to the back of his vehicle.

Once the trailer is attached, the man can be seen driving off of the lot with the stolen RV.

Police are now searching for the man, his truck and the stolen RV.

The man is described as a white male who stands approximately 5’ 9” with a medium build. At the time, he was wearing a grey shirt, blue shorts and a red hat.

His vehicle is described as a smaller white truck with a flatbed in the back.

Anyone with information on the man, his truck, or on where the stolen trailer may be is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.