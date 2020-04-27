VICTORIA -- Most drop-off services at the Hartland Landfill and the Saanich Yard and Garden Waste facility have resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Monday, the Hartland depot resumed accepting drop-off items like household hazardous waste – such as paint, propane bottles and oils – and renovation waste.

Anyone looking to dispose of renovation waste must first complete a pre-approval form online here.

Meanwhile, vehicle access to Hartland’s public drop-off area has also increased. Staff have been instructed to increase monitoring at the lot to ensure that physical distancing is being practiced.

The landfill is reminding residents that the depot is only collecting credit and debit card payments at this time, and will not accept cash.

On Saturday, the District of Saanich reopened its Public Works yard following weeks of closure.

Residents who are hoping to drop-off their spring garden waste are being warned of wait times of approximately 30 – 60 minutes. The district recommends checking the yard’s webcam online here to see how long a line is before arriving.

Opening hours for the yard have been reduced amid the pandemic. The yard will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Users are responsible for the safe unloading of their vehicles,” says the District of Saanich. “Staff are unavailable for assistance.”

“Thank you for your patience and understanding during our unexpected closure.”