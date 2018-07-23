

The Canadian Press





A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Victoria man in Maple Ridge.

Daniel Creagh of Victoria was arrested Sunday morning after being released from custody in an unrelated matter, after the Crown approved the second-degree murder charge.

Victoria Police Department officers found Joseph Gauthier on March 10th, when he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation six days later, once Gauthier's death was ruled a homicide.