

CTV Vancouver Island





Another case of whooping cough is confirmed on Vancouver Island.

An adult in Duncan is the latest case confirmed Friday by Island Health.

The health authority said Monday it had sent letters to potential exposure sites in the area and communicable disease nurses are following up with those who had contact with the patient.

“There are no high-risk contacts,” Island Health spokesperson Meribeth Burton told CTV News Monday.

On Friday, a case of whooping cough, or pertussis, was confirmed at Mount Douglas Secondary School in Saanich.

Island Health did not say whether the highly contagious respiratory infection was contracted by a student, teacher or staff member.

Infants and pregnant mothers in their third trimester are particularly at risk for infection. One infant out of every 170 who gets pertussis will die, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

“This is a reminder for everyone to check your immunization status and stay up to date with vaccinations,” Burton said.

The BC Centre for Disease Control's latest numbers show that 641 people in B.C. were infected with whooping cough in 2017, with 209 of those infections happening on Vancouver Island.