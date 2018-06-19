

CTV Vancouver Island





Coast Guard, RCMP and search and rescue crews are scouring the waters off East Sooke for any sign of a missing kayaker last seen Monday.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria says it was alerted to the missing kayaker just after noon on Tuesday. The man's father contacted Saanich police to report his son went kayaking and did not return.

Mounties tracked down the kayaker's vehicle in Becher Bay, between East Sooke Park and the southern tip of Metchosin.

Investigators then spoke with witnesses at the bay who said they last saw the man launching his red, sit-on-top style kayak around noon on Monday.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent overdue relay, alerting all boaters in the area of Sooke to Victoria to keep an eye out for the missing man.

JRCC reported that a red kayak was found at Hoskyn Point around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and searchers believe it belongs to the missing kayaker.

Several boats as well as a Cormorant helicopter and Buffalo aircraft from 442 squadron have been dispatched to the search area, which is around 1,000 square kilometres in size.

JRCC said search conditions Tuesday were favourable, with low winds and wave heights and good visibility.

The U.S. Coast Guard has also been notified, JRCC said.