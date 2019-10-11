

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are seeking the public's assistance in locating an elderly woman who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Ruizhen Wu, 75, was last seen by her family on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Police say that she was preparing for her daily walk and is known to go on walks regularly. However, as Wu suffers from Alzheimer's she may be disoriented from her travels.

According to investigators, the photos of Wu provided are from Thursday, and police believe that she is likely still wearing the same clothing. Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for her in unusual areas like yards or garages as she may be trying to seek shelter.

"Currently, the Saanich Police Uniform Division, Detective Division and Search and Rescue (PEMO) are actively searching for Wu," said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich, Saanich police in a news release on Friday.

" We are asking residents of Saanich and Greater Victoria to be on the lookout for Mrs. WU so she can receive a medical assessment and then be reunited with her family."

Wu is described as a Chinese woman who stands roughly 5' 4". She has short black hair and walks with a distinct limp.

Anyone who sees Wu is asked to contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or call their local police.