

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





VANCOUVER - Saanich police say an elderly woman with Alzheimer's who had been missing since Thursday morning has been found.

Ruizhen Wu, 75, was located Saturday morning, according to a post by Saanich police on Facebook.

Police said more than 80 volunteers with Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization Search and Rescue worked to locate Wu. Neighbours told CTV News Vancouver Island there was a large SAR and emergency response presence on Cordova Bay Road early Saturday morning. Police did not indicate where in Saanich Wu had been found.

Wu had been missing since 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, when she was preparing for her daily walk.

Police notified the public of her disappearance and asked for help in finding her, urging people to keep an eye out for her in unusual areas, such as yards or garages, as she may have been trying to seek shelter.

On Saturday, police thanked SAR volunteers and the public for their efforts to locate Wu.