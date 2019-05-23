

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police are looking for two teenage boys who haven't been seen since Wednesday night.

Brothers Joseph, 15, and Tyson Brown, 13, were last seen leaving the Victoria Native Friendship Centre after 10 p.m., according to Saanich police Sgt. Julie Fast.

Police are in contact with the boys' family and a youth liaison officer has been tasked with the case.

Fast said patrol officers searched through the night but have so far turned up nothing.

A man believed to be the boys' father posted a photo of the boys and a plea for help finding them on social media early Thursday morning.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Joseph and Tyson. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321