On April 24, 1960, Saanich police Const. Robert ‘Barry’ Kirby became the first and only Saanich police officer to die in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, Saanich police held its second annual ceremony to remember the fallen officer. In a sombre ceremony, two wreaths were laid beside his headstone at the Royal Oak Burial Park in front of about a dozen active police officers.

On the night of his death, a 44-year-old psychiatric patient named Raymond Harold escaped from the Colquitz Provincial Mental Home. The institution is now the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre on Wilkinson Road.

Harold had broken into a nearby shed, where he stole two .22-calibre rifles. Armed with the guns, he shot at a unarmed staff member who was involved in the search for him. Fortunately he missed.

When the call came into the Saanich Police Department, Kirby was working the front desk. Knowing the severity of the call, he immediately raced to the scene on Wilkinson Road. Teaming up with fellow officer Corp. Coleman, he began the search for the armed inmate.

At this point Harold was hiding in some bushes a short distance away from Kirby. As Kirby approached the area he was ambushed by Harold, who shot him directly in the heart, killing him instantly. Coleman returned fire, missing the shooter. Harold was now on the run.

About 40 minutes later, Harold had taken another shot at an unarmed psychiatric nurse, this time hitting the nurse in the shoulder. The nurse would survive the shooting.

Another police officer in the area returned fire, hitting Harold and putting an end to the shootout.

Harold was arrested but would never stand trial for the crimes due to his mental state. He was recommitted to a different institution.

As for the ceremony Wedneday, Saanich police Chief Bob Downie says it’s important to honour someone when they have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s important that we remember what this job is about and the service our officers give to the community,” said Downie.

“They’re willing to put themselves first and unfortunately sometimes their family second. Not everybody will do that, fortunately not everyone has to do that. That’s why we are remembering him today.”

The ceremony lasted about 15 minutes, ending in a minute of silence.

Next year will be the 60th anniversary of Kirby’s death. He was survived by his wife and four children.

A permanent display honouring Kirby’s service can be seen at the Saanich Police Department in the Kirby Room that was named in his honour.