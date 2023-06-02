Saanich closing part of Shelbourne Street for road construction

The District of Saanich is warning commuters of full, 24-hour closures of a portion of Shelbourne Street for road construction.

Beginning June 12, Shelbourne Street will be closed to traffic between Donnelly Avenue and Pear Street for approximately four weeks.

The seven-days-a-week closures will allow the district to replace a series of water systems, including storm drains and sewer lines, as well as complete road, sidewalk and landscape construction along the corridor.

While through-traffic will be closed during this roughly month-long period, cars will still be able to access businesses in the area, and buses will be detoured around the construction zone.

Meanwhile, pedestrians and cyclists will continue to have full access to the area during the closure.

The construction is part of the district's Shelbourne Street Improvements Project, which is a sweeping plan to update the busy corridor.

The first phase of the project wrapped up in summer 2022, and the second phase of the project, which focuses on Shelbourne Street between North Dairy Road and Pear Street, is underway.

This second phase is expected to wrap up in 2024, before the third and final phase begins that year.