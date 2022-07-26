Second phase of Shelbourne Street redevelopment underway in Saanich

Second phase of Shelbourne Street redevelopment underway in Saanich

The first phase of the Shelbourne Street Improvements Project wrapped up in early July 2022. (District of Saanich) The first phase of the Shelbourne Street Improvements Project wrapped up in early July 2022. (District of Saanich)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Protesting Dutch farmers dump manure, garbage on roads

Dutch farmers protested government plans to reduce nitrogen emissions by dumping manure and garbage Wednesday on highways and setting fires alongside roads -- the latest actions in a summer of discontent. Police urged them to stop for safety reasons and were investigating who was responsible.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario