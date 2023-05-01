Saanich looking to buy land from homeowners on Shelbourne Street to widen road

The District of Saanich is looking to purchase small amounts of land from property owners along Shelbourne Street as part of its Shelbourne Street Improvement Project.

The land would be used for a new sidewalk and cycling path along the busy transit corridor.

The municipality says there have been ongoing talks with property owners to purchase the land needed, which ranges from 0.15 metres to 2.5 metres.

"In very limited cases this may mean district will use expropriation if an agreement can't be met," said Saanich director of engineering Harley Machielse in a statement.

"In all cases the district will pay fair market value for the land and the funding to purchase has been included in the project budget," he said.

The Shelbourne Street Improvement Project is a years-long infrastructure project taking place on Shelbourne Street between North Dairy Road and Torquay Drive.

The first phase of the three-phase project, which saw construction between Torquay Drive and Garnet Road, wrapped up last summer.

The second phase of the project is currently underway between North Dairy Road and Pear Street.

The first phase of the Shelbourne Street Improvements Project wrapped up in early July 2022. (District of Saanich)Some of the more noticeable upgrades in the second phase of the project include separated bike lanes in both directions as well as new traffic signals and pedestrian-activated lights.

A raised biking and walking path is also planned on Shelbourne Street between Poplar Avenue and Cedar Hill Cross Road as part of a "UVic bike connector" route.

Phase two of the project is expected to complete in summer 2024.

The final phase of the project will take place on Shelbourne Street between Pear Street and Garnet Road.