Three years ago, 32-year-old Sarah Beckett had her dream job, a loving husband and two little boys.

All that was taken from her in an instant on April 5, 2016, when her marked police cruiser was hit by a drunk driver.

Now, it is time for her family, the police community and the broader community to come together to celebrate her life with a fundraising run.

"This is us trying to give back to the community," said Beckett’s widower, Brad Aschenbrenner.

"The idea of the run came from a group of Sarah’s friends and coworkers who wanted to celebrate Sarah’s memory in the community. It has taken over a year and a half to plan the event so that it was done right and not rushed," explained Elyse Patten, with the Sarah Beckett Memorial Run Committee.

"We want to give back to the community after all of their support over the past three years while at the same time, encourage and support those who are interested in a career in law enforcement," she added.

Money raised will go to the Const. Sarah Beckett Memorial Scholarship to help students pursue an education in legal studies.

It is the first run in Beckett’s memory and organizers are not sure yet whether it will be an annual event.

"We are just focusing on making this run a success," said Patten.

It is already on track for success. More than 700 people have registered for the April 13 run, including about 300 participants who are doing a "virtual run" which they can complete on their own.

Community runs are also being held in Port McNeill, which was Beckett’s first detachment and Gold River/Tahsis on the same day.

Those who are not interested in running in the Langford event can still be part of it – they are being encouraged to stop by for a BBQ by donation.

"Sarah has already left an amazing legacy on this community and country. We want the run to be a celebration of her life and memory in the community that she served," said Patten.

Beckett’s widower wants her remembered for more than how she died, or even her job.

"Sarah was a very good police officer and cared a lot about the communities she worked in. But her ultimate dedication was to her family; she was an excellent mother to our boys," said Aschenbrenner.

He will be at the run, along with their boys.

"Nothing makes it easier to cope with losing her but we are trying to keep her memory alive and share that with the community. We run to remember."