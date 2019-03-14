A community-fueled push is underway on the West Shore to honour a young Mountie killed in the line of duty.

Plans are in place to build a playground in honour of Const. Sarah Beckett, according to the City of Langford and the West Shore Rotary Club.

Beckett, a wife and mother of two, was killed when her RCMP cruiser was broadsided by a speeding pick-up truck in April 2016.

Brad Aschenbrenner, Beckett's husband, says Sarah and their two children had played at a similar-looking park just weeks before her death.

"We will be able to reconnect with those memories,” Aschenbrenner told CTV News. “It’s making something positive out of some so negative."

The West Shore Rotary Club is currently fundraising and hopes to reach a goal of $250,000 dollars for the playground.

The memorial recreation site will be geared towards children under the age of 12.

The City of Langford has promised land for the playground next to the City Centre Park Stadium.

If fundraising goals can be met, the playground could open by late August.