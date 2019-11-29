VICTORIA – Thousands of islanders are expected to descend upon downtown Victoria on Saturday for the city's 38th annual Island Farm's Santa's Light Parade.

Year after year, the parade features dozens of floats and vehicles that are decorated from top to bottom in lights and ornaments, and organizers raise funds for local charities, like the Mustard Seed.

This year, more than 50,000 people are expected to fill the downtown core to watch the parade, with 70 parade entries registered and more than 2000 event participants involved.

In addition to the parade, this year's holiday event will include a 'Christmas Square' at Centennial Square. The event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will feature live performances, crafts, a bouncy castle and a light up of the square's iconic sequoia tree by Santa himself.

"It's going to be a lot of fun," said Kelly Kurta, executive director for the Greater Victoria Festival Society (GVFS). "There'll be lots of magic, lots of soft twinkling lights in front of one of the most beautiful backdrops in the world."

The parade kicks off at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Belleville and Government streets. The floats will then travel down Government Street to Centennial Square, where the Christmas Square event is being held. While the parade does not start until 5 p.m., the GVFS is advising drivers that the surrounding streets will begin to close to traffic starting at 3 p.m.

The festival society is encouraging parade goers to dress for cold weather, to stay safe and visible during the event and to bring cash or non-perishable food donations, if possible.