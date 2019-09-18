Duncan’s Fire Chief Mike Mckinley says the investigation of a powerful house fire on Monday has been handed over to the RCMP.

McKinley fell short of saying the fire is being treated as suspicious, but did tell CTV Vancouver Island his investigators have handed over all operations to the RCMP.

The early Monday morning fire engulfed a home on the corner of Allenby and Polkey Roads.

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

CTV has requested a comment from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP but so far have not received a reply.