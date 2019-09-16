

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A Duncan home is completely destroyed after an early morning fire Monday.

Duncan firefighters rushed to the scene on the corner of Allenby Road and Polkey Road just before 6:30 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

Nobody was home at the time and no injuries have been reported, according to the city's fire chief.

Anthony Atchison works across the street from the home and witnessed the blaze, saying he heard a series of explosions as the fire raged.

By noon, fire investigators were still waiting for a structural engineer to arrive on scene and deem the structure safe for investigators to enter.